Met Gala 2024: Where, when to watch in India, theme, Indian guests and more
Nikita Thakkar
| May 05, 2024
Met Gala makes for the biggest nights in the world of Fashion. Celebs from several countries walk the red carpet.
It is an annual fundraising event held at Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, New York.
This year, Met Gala is taking place on May 6. In India, fans will able to see it in early hours of May 7.
In India, the live feed will begin at 3.30 am as the broadcast of the event will take place from 6 pm EST.
The event can be watched Live on Vogue's homepage. Fans can also check the broadcast on YouTube.
This year, the theme chosen is The Garden of Time for the main event. The theme for the exhibition is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.
The theme is to pay an ode to vintage styles.
Last year, Alia Bhatt marked her Met Gala debut in Prabal Gurung dress.
Isha Ambani too was present a Met Gala2024.
While Alia may attend Met Gala 2024, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have decided to give it a miss.
