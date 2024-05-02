Met Gala: A look at Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt's looks from past years  

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2024

When Priyanka Chopra first debuted at the Met Gala 2017. She was joined by Nick Jonas. It was where everything began.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here's Deepika channelling her inner vintage Barbie perhaps. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka aced all of her Met looks. She stole the thunder with her unconventional outfits. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here's Deepika in one of her stunning backless outfits at the Met. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra went black for the Met Gala 2023. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here's another most famous look of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The duo was trolled a lot amongst the Desis. However, Priyanka took it quite sportingly. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone bringing her red game on the carpet. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

And lastly, we have Alia Bhatt who made her Met Gala debut last year.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Follow these Korean hair care remedies to keep your hair long and strong

 

 Find Out More