Here's why Mia Khalifa separated from husband Robert Sandberg

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2023

Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa has made an announcement that her marriage with Robert Sandberg has ended.

Mia Khalifa had taken to her social media handle to post a black-and-white snap of her and Robert's shadow.

Mia cited that she had made every possible way to make her marriage work.

The reason Mia split was due to fundamental differences.

Reportedly Mia and Robert celebrated their first wedding anniversary in 2020.

Mia revealed in her post that she and her husband tried their best in making their marriage work, even after taking therapy.

Mia revealed that she now sees her ex-husband as a friend after trying so hard.

The former porn star revealed that unresolvable fundamental differences caused the split and no one is to blame for the same.

Mia revealed that she shall always love and respect Robert and does not blame one incident for the separation.

Reportedly before marrying Robert, Mia was married for three years before she met Sandberg in 2019.

