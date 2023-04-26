Here's why Mia Khalifa separated from husband Robert Sandberg
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2023
Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa has made an announcement that her marriage with Robert Sandberg has ended.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mia Khalifa had taken to her social media handle to post a black-and-white snap of her and Robert's shadow.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mia cited that she had made every possible way to make her marriage work.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The reason Mia split was due to fundamental differences.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Mia and Robert celebrated their first wedding anniversary in 2020.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mia revealed in her post that she and her husband tried their best in making their marriage work, even after taking therapy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mia revealed that she now sees her ex-husband as a friend after trying so hard.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The former porn star revealed that unresolvable fundamental differences caused the split and no one is to blame for the same.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mia revealed that she shall always love and respect Robert and does not blame one incident for the separation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly before marrying Robert, Mia was married for three years before she met Sandberg in 2019.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 spy thrillers to watch in 2023
Find Out More