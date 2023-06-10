Mika Singh birthday: Top 10 dance songs without which no party is complete

Here, take a look at the list of good songs by Mika Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2023
Bas Ek King from Singh Is Kinng will make you dance.
Mauja Hi Mauja by Mika Singh from Jab We Met is an evergreen party song.
Ibn-e-Batuta from Ishqiya is a pretty peppy song.
Ek Pappi from Mika is too well crooned.
Dhanno from Housefull is again a peppy track.
Subha Hone Na De from Desi Boyz is a party number.
Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag by Mika Singh is a sexy number.
Aankh Marey from Simba is a great song by Mika Singh.
Dinka Chika song by Salman Khan is too amazing and crooned by Mika Singh.
Mika Singh is one of the best singers of Bollywood.
Mika has turned a year older today.
