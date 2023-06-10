Mika Singh birthday: Top 10 dance songs without which no party is complete

Here, take a look at the list of good songs by Mika Singh.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2023

Bas Ek King

Bas Ek King from Singh Is Kinng will make you dance.

Mauja Hi Mauja

Mauja Hi Mauja by Mika Singh from Jab We Met is an evergreen party song.

Ibn-e-Batuta

Ibn-e-Batuta from Ishqiya is a pretty peppy song.

Ek Pappi

Ek Pappi from Mika is too well crooned.

Dhanno

Dhanno from Housefull is again a peppy track.

Subha Hone Na De

Subha Hone Na De from Desi Boyz is a party number.

Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag

Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag by Mika Singh is a sexy number.

Aankh Marey

Aankh Marey from Simba is a great song by Mika Singh.

Dinka Chika

Dinka Chika song by Salman Khan is too amazing and crooned by Mika Singh.

Best singer

Mika Singh is one of the best singers of Bollywood.

Birthday boy

Mika has turned a year older today.

