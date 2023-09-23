Milan Fashion Week: Alia Bhatt goes casual at Gucci Ancora Show, shares front row with Kendall Jenner

Alia Bhatt attends Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show alongwith Hollywood A listers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Alia Bhatt at Milan Fashion Week

Alia Bhatt graced the Gucci Ancora show during Milan Fashion Week.

First row guests

Bollywood actress ruled first row with Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, and Anna Wintour.

Gucci global ambassador

Earlier this year, she was appointed as Gucci's Global Ambassador from India and journeyed to Milan for the Spring/Summer 2024 presentation.

Style game on

Alia Bhatt brought her style game to Milan Fashion week as she marked her presence at the Gucci Ancora show.

Fashion statement

Alia sets new style statement opting casual glam wearing a tshirt over jeans for a fashion event.

Vision in neon

Heart of Stone served a ground-breaking fashion moment in neon pop colour.

Alia goes minimal

Alia Bhatt opted for a tastefully understated ensemble for her attendance at the Gucci Ancora Spring/Summer 2024 showcase.

Alia sported Gucci outfit

RARKPK actress donned a neon green top paired with light blue bell-bottom denim pants, both by Gucci, from head to toe.

Alia meets Thai actress

Alia Bhatt shared a happy moment with Thai actress Davika Hoorne.

Celebrities at Gucci Ancora Show

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Hollywood’s A listers including Julia Roberts, Ryan Gosling, Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, Davika Hoorne, Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, and British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful and more were present at the event.

