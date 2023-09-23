Milan Fashion Week: Alia Bhatt goes casual at Gucci Ancora Show, shares front row with Kendall Jenner

Alia Bhatt attends Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show alongwith Hollywood A listers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Alia Bhatt graced the Gucci Ancora show during Milan Fashion Week.
Bollywood actress ruled first row with Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, and Anna Wintour.
Earlier this year, she was appointed as Gucci's Global Ambassador from India and journeyed to Milan for the Spring/Summer 2024 presentation.
Alia Bhatt brought her style game to Milan Fashion week as she marked her presence at the Gucci Ancora show.
Alia sets new style statement opting casual glam wearing a tshirt over jeans for a fashion event.
Heart of Stone served a ground-breaking fashion moment in neon pop colour.
Alia Bhatt opted for a tastefully understated ensemble for her attendance at the Gucci Ancora Spring/Summer 2024 showcase.
RARKPK actress donned a neon green top paired with light blue bell-bottom denim pants, both by Gucci, from head to toe.
Alia Bhatt shared a happy moment with Thai actress Davika Hoorne.
Apart from Alia Bhatt, Hollywood's A listers including Julia Roberts, Ryan Gosling, Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, Davika Hoorne, Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, and British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful and more were present at the event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
