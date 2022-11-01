Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature soaring with her gym looks and we cannot take our eyes off her.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor slays in style as she donned a white top paired with red hot shorts. She flaunted her toned legs.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor looks classy in every frame and her style is always on-point.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor makes the internet swoon with her stunning gym outfits.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor makes jaw drop in gym outfit and looks ravishing.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor exudes grace and elegance in this stunning gym wear.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor keeps it sassy and looks stylish in these pictures.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!