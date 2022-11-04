The actress plays the lead role and reportedly got Rs 3 crore for the movie. Her character is shown getting locked inside a fridge.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly the Bhangra Pa Le and The Forgotten Army actor received Rs 1.5 crores for the film.Source: Bollywood
The actor plays the role of a cop named Ravi Prasad in the movie. Reportedly, he got Rs 25 lakh for playing the role in Janhvi's movie.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the actor got Rs 30 lakh for the movie. Isn't that a hefty fee?Source: Bollywood
Hasleen reportedly has an important role in the movie and took Rs 55 lakh for the movie.Source: Bollywood
The actor essys the role of Mohan Chachu in the movie and reportedly got Rs 40 lakh for the movie.Source: Bollywood
The actor got Rs 20 lakh for acting in Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal's movie reportedly.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!