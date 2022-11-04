Janhvi Kapoor

The actress plays the lead role and reportedly got Rs 3 crore for the movie. Her character is shown getting locked inside a fridge.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Sunny Kaushal

Reportedly the Bhangra Pa Le and The Forgotten Army actor received Rs 1.5 crores for the film.

Sanjay Suri

The actor plays the role of a cop named Ravi Prasad in the movie. Reportedly, he got Rs 25 lakh for playing the role in Janhvi's movie.

Vikram Kochar

Reportedly, the actor got Rs 30 lakh for the movie. Isn't that a hefty fee?

Hasleen Kaur

Hasleen reportedly has an important role in the movie and took Rs 55 lakh for the movie.

Rajesh Jais

The actor essys the role of Mohan Chachu in the movie and reportedly got Rs 40 lakh for the movie.

Anurag Arora

The actor got Rs 20 lakh for acting in Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal's movie reportedly.

