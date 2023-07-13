Minnal Murali to Premam: Top 10 Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv and more OTT

Drishyam on Prime Video is gripping thriller, starring Mohanlal, follows a man's desperate attempts to protect his family after they become entangled in a crime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Premam on Netflix is a coming-of-age romantic drama directed by Alphonse Puthren. It traces the life and love stories of its protagonist through different stages.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maheshinte Prathikaaram on Netflix is a heartwarming comedy-drama, starring Fahadh Faasil, tells the story of a photographer seeking revenge after being humiliated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kumbalangi Nights Prime Video is a beautifully crafted family drama, and explores the lives of four brothers in a remote village, highlighting their relationships and struggles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2018 on Sony LIV is made based on the floods that occure in Kerala in the same year. The film stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role and is a must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bangalore Days on Disney+ Hotstar is a feel-good film follows the lives of three cousins as they navigate love, friendship, and career challenges while living in Bangalore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ustad Hotel on Netflix is a heartwarming tale, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, focuses on the relationship between a young chef and his grandfather, with food serving as a significant theme throughout the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Iratta on Netflix stars Joju George in dual roles. It is a crime thriller that will bring you to the edge of your seat with a gripping plot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virus on Prime Video is made based on a true story and delves into the outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala and the efforts made by the medical community to contain it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
