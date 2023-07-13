Minnal Murali to Premam: Top 10 Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv and more OTT

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023

Drishyam

Drishyam on Prime Video is gripping thriller, starring Mohanlal, follows a man's desperate attempts to protect his family after they become entangled in a crime.

Premam

Premam on Netflix is a coming-of-age romantic drama directed by Alphonse Puthren. It traces the life and love stories of its protagonist through different stages.

Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Maheshinte Prathikaaram on Netflix is a heartwarming comedy-drama, starring Fahadh Faasil, tells the story of a photographer seeking revenge after being humiliated.

Kumbalangi Nights

Kumbalangi Nights Prime Video is a beautifully crafted family drama, and explores the lives of four brothers in a remote village, highlighting their relationships and struggles.

Minnal-Murali

2018

2018 on Sony LIV is made based on the floods that occure in Kerala in the same year. The film stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role and is a must watch.

Bangalore Days

Bangalore Days on Disney+ Hotstar is a feel-good film follows the lives of three cousins as they navigate love, friendship, and career challenges while living in Bangalore.

Ustad Hotel

Ustad Hotel on Netflix is a heartwarming tale, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, focuses on the relationship between a young chef and his grandfather, with food serving as a significant theme throughout the film.

Iratta

Iratta on Netflix stars Joju George in dual roles. It is a crime thriller that will bring you to the edge of your seat with a gripping plot.

Virus

Virus on Prime Video is made based on a true story and delves into the outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala and the efforts made by the medical community to contain it.

