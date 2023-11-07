Mira Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Trisha Krishnan and more celebs make red saris the outfit of the season

Mira Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Trisha Krishnan and more celebs who have rocked red saris for events in the recent past

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor looked stunning in a red and gold saree for the Karwa Chauth celebrations

Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda rocked this sari from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor had donned a blazer with a flame red saree for an event

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan was gorgeous in this crimson sari for Leo promotions

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress chose this sari with a cape for an event in the US

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's sari was the show-stealer at a recent Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla event

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh donned this red sari for an event in the city

Tara Sutaria

Did full justice to this Benarasi sari for the Apurva promotions

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked lovely in this shimmery red saree

Rupali Ganguly

Also treated her fans to a royal red look in Benarasi saree

