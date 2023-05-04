Top 10 best anime films on Netflix
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023
Mirai is the story of a boy named Kun who has a sister named Mirai. Kun feels jealoous. Mirai is seen coming from the future after something weird happens. Both the siblings then go on an adventure.
A ex class bully goes to the deaf girl he had tortured to make things right in A Silent Voice.
Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack is about the Neo Zeon army who has threatened peace and how the forces come to rescue.
The Summit of the Gods is an adaptation of Jiro Taniguchi’s mountain climbing manga series.
In Blame Killy is a loner wants humanity to exist in a city where life is gwtting eliminated on its own.
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is about Vesemir slays monsters to come out from poverty. When new obstacles comes he needs to face demons of the past.
Modest Heroes is about a boy having egg allergy and a man who is not visible to the society.
The End of Evangelion is a fantasy, action drama anime.
A Whisker Away is about a girl becoming a cat to catch the attention of her crush.
Lu Over the Wall is about Kai whose life changes post he meets Lu a mermaid.
