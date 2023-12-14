Mirzapur 3, 12th Fail, Sam Bahadur, and more new OTT releases of 2024 fans are excited about
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
These are some of the web series and movies that are most awaited to release on OTT platforms.
Animal is expected to make its OTT debut next year after an amazing performance at the Box Office.
12th Fail, the story of an IPS officer chasing his dream to clear the UPSC examination is expected to release in January.
The much-awaited, Mirzapur 3 is also expected to release next year. The comeback of Guddu Bhaiya has created much hype.
Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man is also expected to come out with the third season.
Sam Bahadur, is the story of the first-ever field marshal of India Sam Manekshaw, will see a Republic Day release on OTT.
The Kerala Story is an eye-opening story about religious terrorism. It's delayed much and may release on OTT early 2024.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a rom-com starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles and fans are waiting to see it on OTT.
The recent release, Jorum is also expected to be released on OTT next year.
Hi Nanna, starting Nani is also speculated to release soon on OTT.
