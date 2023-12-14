Mirzapur 3, 12th Fail, Sam Bahadur, and more new OTT releases of 2024 fans are excited about

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023

These are some of the web series and movies that are most awaited to release on OTT platforms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal is expected to make its OTT debut next year after an amazing performance at the Box Office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

12th Fail, the story of an IPS officer chasing his dream to clear the UPSC examination is expected to release in January.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The much-awaited, Mirzapur 3 is also expected to release next year. The comeback of Guddu Bhaiya has created much hype.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man is also expected to come out with the third season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sam Bahadur, is the story of the first-ever field marshal of India Sam Manekshaw, will see a Republic Day release on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kerala Story is an eye-opening story about religious terrorism. It's delayed much and may release on OTT early 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a rom-com starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles and fans are waiting to see it on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The recent release, Jorum is also expected to be released on OTT next year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hi Nanna, starting Nani is also speculated to release soon on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Year Ender 2023: Allu Arjun to Yash, Top 10 South Indian actors whom fans dearly missed the whole year

 

 Find Out More