Mirzapur 3 actor Pankaj Tripathi’s life before becoming a star; ate insects, changed name and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2024
Belsand village in the Gopalganj district is home to Bollywood star Pankaj Tripathi. A simple upbringing had its roots in him as his father was both a farmer and a priest.
The actor described how he used to execute stunts on a bicycle since there was a youngster who did similar things and he was very well-liked by girls.
He stated, "In school at the time, a slow cycle race was organized, so that boy, who was the winner of that race, became very popular among girls."
The decision he made to take swimming lessons brought up memories of a more daring aspect of his upbringing.
He said, "I wanted to learn how to swim," he said. "Behind our house was a river."
Pankaj Tripathi said, “kids in the village, they are very naughty, they told me that if I drink these insects I will learn swimming. So, I picked up 10-12 of those insects and drank them.”
"It must be the first time in history that a father got a name from his son," Pankaj remarked, recalling the moment he made the decision to change both his own and his father's surname.
He didn’t want to become a farmer or a priest so he decided to change his surname and therefore filled a form where he changed his surname along with his father’s surname from Tiwari to Tripathi.
