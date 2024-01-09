Mirzapur 3 actor Pankaj Tripathi’s life before becoming a star; ate insects, changed name and more

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2024

Belsand village in the Gopalganj district is home to Bollywood star Pankaj Tripathi. A simple upbringing had its roots in him as his father was both a farmer and a priest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor described how he used to execute stunts on a bicycle since there was a youngster who did similar things and he was very well-liked by girls.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He stated, "In school at the time, a slow cycle race was organized, so that boy, who was the winner of that race, became very popular among girls."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The decision he made to take swimming lessons brought up memories of a more daring aspect of his upbringing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He said, "I wanted to learn how to swim," he said. "Behind our house was a river."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pankaj Tripathi said, “kids in the village, they are very naughty, they told me that if I drink these insects I will learn swimming. So, I picked up 10-12 of those insects and drank them.”

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"It must be the first time in history that a father got a name from his son," Pankaj remarked, recalling the moment he made the decision to change both his own and his father's surname.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He didn’t want to become a farmer or a priest so he decided to change his surname and therefore filled a form where he changed his surname along with his father’s surname from Tiwari to Tripathi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 pictures that take you inside Vijay Deverakonda's luxe home worth Rs 15 crore

 

 Find Out More