Mirzapur 3: AI reimagines Kaleen bhaiyya, Beena bhabhi and others as body builders

Check out how Mirzapur cast would look as bodybuilders.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Mirzapur Gym

An artist named Shahid reimagined Mirzapur 3 cast as bodybuilders.

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal aka Guddu Pandit is the trainer at Mirzapur gym.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya building muscles at Mirzapur gym.

Divyenndu

Munna Tripathi hustles at gym to build a body.

Rasika Duggal

Rasika Duggal aka Beena Tripathi sets the gym on fire.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey aka Bablu Tripathi played a pivotal role in the first season.

Shweta Tripathi

Golu Gupta switches to lifting weights.

Kulbhusan Kharbanda

Kulbhusan Kharbanda as Bauji going from guns to gains.

Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee plays the role of Compounder in Mirzapur.

Isha Talwar

Madhuri Tripathi hits the gym.

Shaji Choudhary

Maqbool Khan looks like is a serious fitness freak.

