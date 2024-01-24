Mirzapur 3: AI sends Kaleen Bhaiyya, Guddu Pandit and more to the gym and their new bulked up avatars are unmissable
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024
Mirzapur is one of the most awaited web series of 2024. The release date has not been announced as of yet but fans are looking forward to the same.
The shoot of Mirzapur was wrapped up last year itself. Vijay Varma and Ali Fazal shared an update about the same.
Let's have a look at some of the AI made images of Mirzapur characters as gym freaks.
Kaleen Bhaiyya will definitely be the owner of the gym. He is such a macho man.
Ali Fazal aka Guddu Pandit will be taking over the duties as the official gym trainer.
Munna Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma) can be a superman.
Golu looks pretty and fierce here. She has always been so in Mirzapur.
Bablu might not be a part of the series anymore. However, his bulked up avatar will make you want to see him back.
Madhuri fits the bill to be a trainer too.
Beena Tripathi will kick some as* in the gym. You better not cross her.
Whoa, Compounder looks so bulky. He is giving a tough fight to John Abraham here.
Maqbool Khan would be frequent at the gym and would do more than just gymming.
How can Bauji be behind? How did you like these AI images of Mirzapur characters in the gym?
