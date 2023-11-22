Mirzapur 3 and other upcoming crime web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023

After Mirzapur 2 season, Mirzapur 3 is slated to release soon on Amazon Prime Video.

Delhi Crime 3 is much-awaited web series on Netflix.

The Family Man 3 is said to release in 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.

Bobby Deol’s Aashram 4 is a highly anticipated upcoming web series on MX Player.

After the success of Asur 2, Asur 3 is in the pipeline for release on JioCinema.

Paatal Lok 2 is also expected to release next year on Amazon Prime Video.

Vijay Varma’s Kaalkoot will have a second season and will release on JioCinema.

Apharan 3 is on the cards and will release on JioCinema.

Randeep Hooda’s Inspector Avinash 2 will release soon on JioCinema.

Sunflower 2 will release soon on Zee 5.

