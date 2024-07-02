Mirzapur 3: Check out how much Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and other cast members are earning

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2024

The much-anticipated third season of Mirzapur will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 5, 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The series features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, and Vijay Varma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This season will introduce a crossover with the show Panchayat, adding a new twist to the storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pankaj Tripathi, portraying Kaleen Bhaiya, charged Rs 10-12 crores for his role in Season 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rasika Dugal, playing Beena Tripathi, is expected to earn Rs 4-5 lakhs for her role in this season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit, reportedly earned Rs 12 lakh per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Tripathi, known for her role as Golu Gupta, charged around Rs 2.50 lakh per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jitendra Kumar, from Panchayat, is expected to charge Rs 4-5 lakh per episode for his role in Mirzapur Season 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Season 3 promises to be more intense with new characters and twists, exploring fresh dynamics in the story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 11 revenge-themed Korean dramas to stream on Netflix and Viki

 

 Find Out More