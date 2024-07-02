Mirzapur 3: Check out how much Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and other cast members are earning
Nishant
| Jul 02, 2024
The much-anticipated third season of Mirzapur will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 5, 2024.
The series features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, and Vijay Varma.
This season will introduce a crossover with the show Panchayat, adding a new twist to the storyline.
Pankaj Tripathi, portraying Kaleen Bhaiya, charged Rs 10-12 crores for his role in Season 3.
Rasika Dugal, playing Beena Tripathi, is expected to earn Rs 4-5 lakhs for her role in this season.
Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit, reportedly earned Rs 12 lakh per episode.
Shweta Tripathi, known for her role as Golu Gupta, charged around Rs 2.50 lakh per episode.
Jitendra Kumar, from Panchayat, is expected to charge Rs 4-5 lakh per episode for his role in Mirzapur Season 3.
Season 3 promises to be more intense with new characters and twists, exploring fresh dynamics in the story.
