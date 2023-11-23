Mirzapur 3: Fans predict Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi web series' story and plot line 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023

Fans are guessing what could happen in the upcoming season of Mirzapur. 

Let's check out fan theories about one of the highly anticipated web series... 

Sharad Shukla might make a move for power. He could try to use it to his advantage. 

Robin seems to have hidden agendas of his own. It could change the dynamics in Mirzapur 3. 

Tyagi twins' twist impressed fans much. It could happen that Shatrughan might have taken the place of Bharat. 

Guddu might meet his end given the fact that he is on the hit list for many. 

Due to personal reasons, Kaleen Bhaiyaa's character might go into maniac mode for the powerplay.

Chote Tyagi might retaliate finally and give a new dimension to the series. 

Madhuri might change her loyalties given the fact that power dynamics are in play. 

Beena might also change her loyalties since she would want to be in the centre of powerplay.

What are your thoughts about these probabilities in the plotline of Mirzapur 3?  

