Mirzapur 3, Farzi 3 and other Top 6 web series sequels to watch out for in 2024 on OTT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023

The much-awaited Mirzapur Season 3 is all set for a release in 2024.

With even more pumped up action sequences, fans are about to see even more of their beloved Guddu Bhaiya.

Shahid Kapoor's Farzi will also come out with its second season.

The first season has put the standards high, it'll be interesting if the second season is able to deliver similarly or not.

The thriller web series showcases a disease ridden island as their inhabitants try to make out of it.

This year's hit series, Kaala Paani is expected to come out with a new season in 2024 on New year's.

The Family Man is a crime-thriller with a pinch of comedy starring Manoj Bajpayee. 23

It'll be the third season for the series that is scheduled for a release next year.

Bobby Deol's Aashram is also all set to make a comeback next year, it’ll be the 4th season for the show.

Comedy-drama series Panchayat is also scheduled for the release of its next season in 2024.

