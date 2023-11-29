Mirzapur 3 Guddu Bhaiya aka Ali Fazal reveals exciting details on what to expect
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
Mirzapur’s highly anticipated third season will be rolling out anytime soon and Ali Fazal can't control his excitement.
One of the most loved characters in the series has to be Guddu Bhaiya and the role is played by none other than Ali Fazal.
While many fans were disappointed with his low screen time in the second season Ali Fazal confirmed that is about to change in the new season.
“This time, it's going to be an even more intriguing and remarkable performance by Guddu Bhaiya,” Fazal said.
The actor explained, “Guddu in season 2 was doing the wait and patience game, but he’s all set to comeback with a true sense of fire in Season 3."
Fazal continued, “Guddu fans were worried about my minimal screen time in season 2, but they will be pleased more with what's coming up in season 3."
It is good to see just how exhilarated Ali Fazal looks for the release of the next season as his role in particular will get more action this time around.
“The makers have definitely amped up the action and Guddu has a very exciting arc he goes through and is back in action,” the actor concluded.
The season is expected to release anytime during the next year so fans might have to hold their enthusiasm till then.
You can watch the previous two seasons of Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video.
