Mirzapur 3, Heeramandi and more most awaited upcoming web series that have thrilling storyline

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2024

Bambai Meri Jaan 2 is about Don Dara Kadri's journey to Dubai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aasharam 4 will be out on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paatal Lok season 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan's Citadel India will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaala Paani season 2 is thrilling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heeramandi will release soon on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man season 3 will bring back Srikant Tiwari as a spy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Panchayat season 3 will leave you surprised with its plot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur 3 has been officially announced and fans cannot wait for it now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farzi 2 will star Shahid Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat 3, Top 10 web series that beautifully capture the essence of small town to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More