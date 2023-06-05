Mirzapur 3: Isha Talwar aka Madhuri Yadav reveals Top twists fans can expect

Isha Talwar who plays the role of Madhuri Yadav in Mirzapur shares excitement for season 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023
Mirzapur 3 is on its way and fans cannot keep calm.
Isha Talwar who plays the role of Madhuri Yadav is super excited too.
She calls Mirzapur a perfect spice recipe for revenge-family dramas.
From its third part, Isha Talwar says that fans can accept nothing but great drama intertwined riding on big EQ!
In season 2, Madhuri snatched all powers from Kaleem Bhaiya in the end for reasons best known to her.
She says, "This next bit can be left for another story closer to the show."
She further adds that the audience is still confused about Munna's death.
In season 3, Madhuri will be seen taking on Guddu Pandit and Golu Gupta to avenge her husband's death.
Mirzapur 3 will come on Amazon Prime Video. Release date hasn't been revealed.
The shooting of Mirzapur 3 has come to an end and it is expected that season 3 will release sometime this year.
