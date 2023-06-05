Mirzapur 3: Isha Talwar aka Madhuri Yadav reveals Top twists fans can expect

Isha Talwar who plays the role of Madhuri Yadav in Mirzapur shares excitement for season 3.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023

Excited much!

Mirzapur 3 is on its way and fans cannot keep calm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meet Madhuri Yadav

Isha Talwar who plays the role of Madhuri Yadav is super excited too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfect spice recipe

She calls Mirzapur a perfect spice recipe for revenge-family dramas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What to expect?

From its third part, Isha Talwar says that fans can accept nothing but great drama intertwined riding on big EQ!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Season 2 rewind

In season 2, Madhuri snatched all powers from Kaleem Bhaiya in the end for reasons best known to her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What next?

She says, "This next bit can be left for another story closer to the show."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Confusion

She further adds that the audience is still confused about Munna's death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Time for revenge

In season 3, Madhuri will be seen taking on Guddu Pandit and Golu Gupta to avenge her husband's death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When will it release?

Mirzapur 3 will come on Amazon Prime Video. Release date hasn't been revealed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The End

The shooting of Mirzapur 3 has come to an end and it is expected that season 3 will release sometime this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses desi looks

 

 Find Out More