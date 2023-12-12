Mirzapur 3, Pataal Lok 2, The Family Man 3 and other most awaited new web-series of 2024
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
Mirzapur 3 is expected to come by end of March 2024 on Amazon Prime Video
Paatal Lok 2 is expected to be darker and bolder as per Jaideep Ahlawat
Fans are very impatient for Raj and DK's The Family Man 3
Aashram 4 is one more superhit series that fans love
Inside Edge 4 should be out in 2024 as per reports
Jio Cinema's Kaalkoot will be renewed for season two as well
The makers have Farzi 2 planned for fans on Amazon Prime Video
Netflix has given a nod to second season of Kaala Paani
There is Rana Naidu 2 on Netflix as well, the remake of Ray Donovan
