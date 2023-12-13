Mirzapur 3: Real life partners of Kaleen bhaiyya, Beena Bhabhi and other cast members
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
The crime thriller Mirzapur garnered immense success, leaving fans enthusiastic following its release on Amazon Prime Video.
As Mirzapur 3 prepares for release after two successful seasons, we unveil the real-life partners of the cast.
Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya has been married to Mridula Tripathi for 14 years.
Rasika Duggal who essays Beena Bhabhi is married to Mukul Chaddha since 2010.
Ali Fazal who plays the role of Guddu Pandit got married to Richa Chadha.
Vikrant Massey who plays Bablu Pandit got married to Sheetal Thakur.
Divyenndu who plays Phoolchand Munna Tripathi is married to his college love Akanksha.
Shweta Tripathi who plays Golu Gupta married her longtime partner Chaitnya Sharma.
Abhishek Banerjee has been married to model, interior designer, and architect Tina Noronha since 2014.
Harshita Gaur who plays Sweety Gupta is single but earlier she was reported to be dating her co-star Param Singh from Sadda Haq.
