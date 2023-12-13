Mirzapur 3: Real life partners of Kaleen bhaiyya, Beena Bhabhi and other cast members

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023

The crime thriller Mirzapur garnered immense success, leaving fans enthusiastic following its release on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As Mirzapur 3 prepares for release after two successful seasons, we unveil the real-life partners of the cast.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya has been married to Mridula Tripathi for 14 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rasika Duggal who essays Beena Bhabhi is married to Mukul Chaddha since 2010.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ali Fazal who plays the role of Guddu Pandit got married to Richa Chadha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikrant Massey who plays Bablu Pandit got married to Sheetal Thakur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Divyenndu who plays Phoolchand Munna Tripathi is married to his college love Akanksha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Tripathi who plays Golu Gupta married her longtime partner Chaitnya Sharma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Banerjee has been married to model, interior designer, and architect Tina Noronha since 2014.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harshita Gaur who plays Sweety Gupta is single but earlier she was reported to be dating her co-star Param Singh from Sadda Haq.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Jr NTR movies to watch on Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More