Mirzapur 3 release date out: Here's what to expect from the new season of the web series

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2024

The release date of the third season of Mirzapur is out and the web series is all set to make a comeback on July 5.

Season 3 promises to escalate the brutality and bloodshed, with intense action sequences and more graphic violence, raising the stakes.

Guddu Pandit, now fuelled by vengeance and ambition, is prepared to climb to the top of Mirzapur’s underworld using ruthless tactics.

The power struggle intensifies as new alliances form and old ones crumble, leading to unpredictable shifts across Mirzapur.

Bharat and Shatrughan Tyagi, formidable twins from Bihar, enter the fray, bringing a new and fierce rivalry as they challenge Mirzapur.

Guddu teams up with Babita Bhabhi, creating a powerful alliance that combines strength and strategy.

Madhuri Yadav steps into the political spotlight, leveraging her intelligence and cunningness to become a significant force.

Golu Gupta evolves into a key player, driven by revenge and personal loss emerging as a powerful force.

Meanwhile, Kaleen Bhaiyya plans a dramatic comeback to reclaim his throne, confronting his new and old enemies.

The third season of the show will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 5th, 2024.

