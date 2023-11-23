Mirzapur 3 star Ali Fazal, Ranveer Singh and more celebs break gender stereotypes with their outfits

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023

Ali Fazal is known for his unique style which he carries with much elegance.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ali Fazal has been changing the fashion norms or stereotypes.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Varma has been amping up his A-game in every way and everyone's loving it. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He is not afraid of all the fingers pointed at him. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Babil Khan is all up for artistic value including fashion. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh has often been trolled for his eccentric dressing but you've to admit it, nobody does it better. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor has always been setting the bar high with fashion. He has even broken stereotypes about gender.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bade Miyan to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan subhanallah. Ishaan Khatter is experimenting in fashion too.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Johar gets flak online for his dressing too but that's not stopping him. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan is always looking forward to making statements, especially in fashion. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana has always been the one to stand out. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emmy-nominated actor Jim Sarbh loves everything about art that imitates style.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Farrey and more Top 10 new movies, web series releasing on Friday on OTT and in cinemas

 

 Find Out More