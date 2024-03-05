Mirzapur 3 star Pankaj Tripathi and more OTT kings and their educational qualifications
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024
Ali Fazal pursued a Bachelor's degree in Economics from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaideep Ahlawat attended Jat College, Rohtak.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kay Kay Menon completed his Bachelor's in Physics from Mumbai University and later completed his MBA from PUMBA.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikrant Massey completed his schooling at St. Anthony's High School and R. D. National College of Arts & Science in Bandra, Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee took admission in the Satyawati College, Delhi University.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi studied at the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divyendu Sharma pursued a two-year diploma in acting from FTII, Pune.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dibyendu Bhattacharya went on to attend Vivekananda College and took Bachelor of Arts degree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amit Sial studied completed his B.Com from Delhi University and went to Swinbourne University of Technology in Australia in International Business.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Korean dramas that are set in Joseon Dynasty on Netflix and Viki
Find Out More