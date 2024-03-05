Mirzapur 3 star Pankaj Tripathi and more OTT kings and their educational qualifications

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024

Ali Fazal pursued a Bachelor's degree in Economics from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.

Jaideep Ahlawat attended Jat College, Rohtak.

Kay Kay Menon completed his Bachelor's in Physics from Mumbai University and later completed his MBA from PUMBA.

Vikrant Massey completed his schooling at St. Anthony's High School and R. D. National College of Arts & Science in Bandra, Mumbai.

Manoj Bajpayee took admission in the Satyawati College, Delhi University.

Pankaj Tripathi studied at the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi.

Divyendu Sharma pursued a two-year diploma in acting from FTII, Pune.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya went on to attend Vivekananda College and took Bachelor of Arts degree.

Amit Sial studied completed his B.Com from Delhi University and went to Swinbourne University of Technology in Australia in International Business.

