Mirzapur 3: The crime thriller web series changed the life of THESE actors forever

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023

Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video is one of the most gripping and successful web series ever. The star cast achieved immense fame through the show.

Pankaj Tripathi, of course, shined the brightest in Mirzapur. Not just him, Kaleen Bhaiya's neck movement too became a huge hit.

Ali Fazal essayed the role of Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur. His character came across as volatile, aggressive and charismatic at the same time.

Divyendu Tripathi as Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur was all about quirky but evil at the same time. Mirzapur is one of the most successful projects in his list of shows.

Beena Tripathi played by Rasika Dugal is one of the most prominent characters from Mirzapur. Manipulative, bold and more - her character has many layers.

Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit is intelligent yet sensitive. His business mindset won him many accolades and made him a household name.

Shweta Tripathi as Golu showed great transformation from season one to two. From being a sweet girl to a total badass, Golu won everyone's hearts.

Vijay Varma entered Mirzapur is second season as Bharat Tyagi and Shatrughan Tyagi. Yes, it was double dhamaka from him as he played a dual role.

Priyanshu Painyuli plays Radheshyam 'Robin' Agarwal in season 2. There is a mystery around his character that got audiences attracted.

Anjum Sharma played Sharad Shukla in season 1 of Mirzapur. His character got much appreciation and followers as he played mind games.

Now fans are desperately waiting for Mirzapur 3.

It is one of the highly-anticipated web series. The release date has not been confirmed yet.

