Mirzapur 3 to Asur 2: Top 10 most awaited web series in 2023 on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

From Mirzapur season 3 to Asur 2; here is a list of top 10 most-awaited web series to watch on OTT platforms.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2023

Mirzapur 3 - Amazon Prime Video

Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal's series will leave you hooked to the screens.

Asur Season 2 – VOOT

Arshad Warsi starrer Asur season 2's shooting started filming in July 2022.

Heera Mandi – Netflix

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series is about the real story of Courtesans.

The Family Man 3 - Amazon Prime Video

Manoj Bajpayee's thriller-suspense series will be released by the end of 2023.

Made In Heaven 2 - Amazon Prime Video

The romantic drama web series will make you fall in love.

Dhootha - Amazon Prime Video

Vikram K Kumar-Naga Chaitanya's supernatural horror thriller will leave you gasping for breathe.

Decoupled 2 - Netflix

R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla's series is about a couple's relationship.

The Test Case 2 - ZEE5

The series is about the back story of Indian Army.

Rana Naidu - Netflix

Venkatesh Daggubati-Rana Daggubati's web series will be released soon.

Paatal Lok 2 - Amazon Prime Video

This series was one of the biggest hits in the past.

