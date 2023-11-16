Mirzapur 3: Top questions that are making the wait for the web series release difficult
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and more in main roles. The series is all about mafias and hunger for power.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur 3 is the most anticipated web series that has left everyone eagerly waiting for.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The shooting and post production of the third season is over and now it is all set to grace Amazon Prime Video in the near future.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the last season of Mirzapur, Kaleen Bhaiya got shot. What will happen next, will he survive?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Why did Sharad Shukla save Kaleen Bhaiya as he wanted to finish him?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaleen Bhaiya to target Maqbool next?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who killed Bapuji and why?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munna Bhaiya has been killed, how will his wife survive now?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Did Guddu Bhaiya get the entire control of Mirzapur? Or has Kaleen Bhaiya retain his grip?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nam Joo-hyuk and Yoo Ji-tae starrer Vigilante Korean drama recap you need to know
Find Out More