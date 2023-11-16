Mirzapur 3: Top questions that are making the wait for the web series release difficult

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023

Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and more in main roles. The series is all about mafias and hunger for power.

Mirzapur 3 is the most anticipated web series that has left everyone eagerly waiting for.

The shooting and post production of the third season is over and now it is all set to grace Amazon Prime Video in the near future.

In the last season of Mirzapur, Kaleen Bhaiya got shot. What will happen next, will he survive?

Why did Sharad Shukla save Kaleen Bhaiya as he wanted to finish him?

Kaleen Bhaiya to target Maqbool next?

Who killed Bapuji and why?

Munna Bhaiya has been killed, how will his wife survive now?

Did Guddu Bhaiya get the entire control of Mirzapur? Or has Kaleen Bhaiya retain his grip?

