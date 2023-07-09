Top 10 Hindi web series with political plot to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2023
Maharani on Sony Liv is reportedly based on the story of Lalu Prasad Yadav.
City of Dreams is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan is a political thriller series on Amazon Prime Video.
Jugadistan on Lionsgate Play revolves around college students getting involve in politics.
Mirzapur starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Pataal Lok is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Jehanabad: Of Love & War is available on Sonly Liv.
Raktanchal is action-packed political drama on MX Player.
Rangbaaz is available on Zee 5.
Broken News is political series available on Zee 5.
