Mirzapur and other top web series that disappointed with the second season

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023

Mirzapur second season was a big let down with barely any screen time from Guddu Bhaiya and 33 new districts added, it was a mess.

However, Mirzapur 3 looks more than just promising, it is expected to release early next year.

Sacred Games' first season was super hit but the second season just couldn’t live up to the expectations set by the previous.

Criminal Justice's first season left a lot to be desired from the second and the second almost went down the drain.

Four More Shots Please! was well based around a plot while the second one just tried to cover a lack of it by the designer clothes.

Breathe second season fell off after R Madhavan left and his boots couldn’t be filled up by Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhay ended the first season on a fine note. There was almost nothing that could go wrong but we got proven wrong.

Tripling had top tier humour in the first season which was missing in the second.

Similar to Tripling, Girls Hostel was the same, after its switch to Sony LIV, humour which was the major factor in the series was missing.

