Mirzapur and other top web series that disappointed with the second season
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
Mirzapur second season was a big let down with barely any screen time from Guddu Bhaiya and 33 new districts added, it was a mess.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, Mirzapur 3 looks more than just promising, it is expected to release early next year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sacred Games' first season was super hit but the second season just couldn’t live up to the expectations set by the previous.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Criminal Justice's first season left a lot to be desired from the second and the second almost went down the drain.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Four More Shots Please! was well based around a plot while the second one just tried to cover a lack of it by the designer clothes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Breathe second season fell off after R Madhavan left and his boots couldn’t be filled up by Abhishek Bachchan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhay ended the first season on a fine note. There was almost nothing that could go wrong but we got proven wrong.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tripling had top tier humour in the first season which was missing in the second.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Similar to Tripling, Girls Hostel was the same, after its switch to Sony LIV, humour which was the major factor in the series was missing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: A fool-proof Korean diet plan for effective weight loss
Find Out More