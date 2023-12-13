Mirzapur, Delhi Crime and other Top 6 web series on OTT that reshaped Bollywood
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
With the introduction of OTT or Over The Top Platforms a few years ago, a lot of things in the entertainment industry have changed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While the industry has been particularly profitable as expected but at the same time it has affected the Indian films a lot directly or indirectly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OTT platforms have introduced explicit themes, like sexuality, violence, and profanity, which are less common in mainstream cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Series like Sacred Games and Mirzapur have depicted explicit content, including violence and strong language, pushing new boundaries.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While gritty realities in series like Delhi Crime have helped raise awareness about societal issues.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The easy accessibility of OTT platforms has raised concerns about adolescents being exposed to mature content at an early age.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Movies like Lust Stories and Love Sex Aur Dhokha have broken barriers in depicting intimate themes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, OTT series like Made in Heaven have openly addressed topics such as LGBTQ+ relationships and societal taboos.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The success of OTT series has influenced traditional Bollywood filmmakers to explore bolder themes and narratives.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Year Ender 2023: Ravindra Berde to Junior Mehmood: Celebs Bollywood lost this year
Find Out More