Mirzapur, Delhi Crime and other Top 6 web series on OTT that reshaped Bollywood

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023

With the introduction of OTT or Over The Top Platforms a few years ago, a lot of things in the entertainment industry have changed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While the industry has been particularly profitable as expected but at the same time it has affected the Indian films a lot directly or indirectly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OTT platforms have introduced explicit themes, like sexuality, violence, and profanity, which are less common in mainstream cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Series like Sacred Games and Mirzapur have depicted explicit content, including violence and strong language, pushing new boundaries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While gritty realities in series like Delhi Crime have helped raise awareness about societal issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The easy accessibility of OTT platforms has raised concerns about adolescents being exposed to mature content at an early age.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Movies like Lust Stories and Love Sex Aur Dhokha have broken barriers in depicting intimate themes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meanwhile, OTT series like Made in Heaven have openly addressed topics such as LGBTQ+ relationships and societal taboos.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The success of OTT series has influenced traditional Bollywood filmmakers to explore bolder themes and narratives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Year Ender 2023: Ravindra Berde to Junior Mehmood: Celebs Bollywood lost this year

 

 Find Out More