Mirzapur, Fukrey 3 and other entertainers starring Pankaj Tripathi on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023
Mirzapur will see the release of its new season and we will be able to see Pankaj Tripathi steal the show again on Prime Video.
In 2023, we saw the actor also be a part of comedy-drama Fukrey 3, playing Pandit ji. Stream on Prime Video.
We also saw him be the star of the show in OMG 2 alongside Akshay Kumar who was also part of the movie on Netflix.
The actor got his first real spotlight as Sultan Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur. Catch a glimpse of his work on Netflix.
Sacred Games is also one the web series that he plays a major role in across both the seasons. You can watch it on Netflix.
Madhav Mishra is also one of his most famous roles played in Hotstar special Criminal Justice.
He was seen in the role of a bookseller in Stree and it was comical and unexpected of Pankaj. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
His role in Newton was not major but still vital to the story and got appreciation. Watch this dark comedy on Prime Video.
Ludo follows 4 stories at the same time and as they intertwine, the veteran actor is also seen in a pivotal role in this comedy-thriller. Stream on Netflix.
Apart from these roles, Pankaj Tripathi has played various minor roles in movies like Luka Chuppi, Angrezi Medium, Nil Battey Sannata, etc.
