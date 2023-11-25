Mirzapur, Khakee, Pataal Lok and other Top 12 crime thriller series to definitely watch on OTT
Nov 25, 2023
Mirzapur is a tale of power, crime, and politics set in Mirzapur, Watch on Prime Video.
Paatal Lok dives into the topic of corruption and politics that run throughout the heart of the country, watch on Prime Video.
A story of a Mumbai police officer and a notorious gangster, unveils a web of corruption, politics, and crime. Watch Sacred Games on Netflix.
Khakee follows a team of officers trying to solve crimes and dealing with the challenges of law enforcement in India. Watch on Sony LIV.
Delhi Crime explores the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape and the investigation that was held after. Available on Netflix.
Money Heist is primarily a heist series, but the storytelling and the turn in events makes it not any less of a thriller with elements of crime. Watch on Netflix.
Breathe is a touching thriller about a father who commits a lot of crimes, all in order to save his son. Watch it on Prime Video.
Modern adaptation of Sherlock Holmes features crime-solving narratives. Watch Sherlock on Netflix
Mindhunter is a series about FBI agents interviewing serial killers to understand how they think to help them solve cases. Watch on Netflix.
The Family Man is about an undercover agent who is trying to balance his family and job while trying to protect the nation. Watch it on Prime Video.
Dexter lives a double life, as a cop by the day and as a vigilante taking down criminals at night. Watch it on Prime Video.
Breaking Bad is about a terminally ill chemistry teacher who joins hands with an ex-student to produce crystal meth to earn money. Watch on Netflix.
