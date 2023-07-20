Top 10 popular web shows with most awaited season 3

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023

Panchayat won million hearts with its story showing village life. Fans are eagerly waiting for season 3.

Aarya fans can’t wait to watch Sushmita Sen in the third season.

Shefali Shah will return as DCP in Delhi Crime 3.

The Family Man made a mark and now people waiting to see season 3.

Mirzapur is a violent crime series and fans are eagerly waiting for season 3.

Kota Factory is one of the most loved shows among students. Season 3 is much awaited show.

Mismatched is a heartwarming story. Fans want to know what Dimple and Rishi’s story holds in season 3

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is reported to have third season this year.

Web series She will come up with a third season soon.

The third season of Apharan is expected to release soon.

