Mirzapur to Delhi Crime: Rasika Dugal's Top 10 OTT performances

Rasika Dugal has turned a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, let us look at her top OTT ventures with which she created a household name for herself.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2023

A Suitable Boy

Rasika essayed the role of Savita Mehra Kapoor, whose marriage turns into a spur of events among the families. Watch it on Netflix.

Mirzapur

Rasika plays Beena Tripathi, the wife of Pankaj Tripathi. She is cunning, manipulative and head strong.

Lootcase

She did a comedy movie for the first time which is available on Disney+Hotstar. She essayed the role of a caring wife.

Out Of Love

Dugal played the role of Dr Meera Kapoor who comes to know that her husband is cheating on her. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar to see her raw character.

Humorously Yours

In this TVF original. Rasika plays Kavya Goyal whose life is filled with comical situations.

Delhi Crime

Rasika plays the role of officer Neeti Singh who is principle oriented. Watch it for her acting on Netflix as it revolves around a gripping Delhi crime scene.

Delhi Crime 2

Here, Rasika is not a trainee officer but is a part of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi's team.

Manto

Rasika played the role of Safiyah Manto, the wife of writer Saadat Hasan Manto. She was supportive of his controversial work. Watch Manto on Jio Cinema.

Chutney

She plays the role of another woman to a married man in the short film. Chutney came out in 2016 and Rasika was seen opposite Tisca Chopra.

Mirzapur season 2

Rasika as Beena Tripathi is seen fulfilling her ferocious desires. She is the sassy woman of Mirzapur who has risen from the flames to teach the men a lesson.

