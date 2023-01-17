Mirzapur to Delhi Crime: Rasika Dugal's Top 10 OTT performances

Rasika Dugal has turned a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, let us look at her top OTT ventures with which she created a household name for herself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2023
Rasika essayed the role of Savita Mehra Kapoor, whose marriage turns into a spur of events among the families. Watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rasika plays Beena Tripathi, the wife of Pankaj Tripathi. She is cunning, manipulative and head strong.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She did a comedy movie for the first time which is available on Disney+Hotstar. She essayed the role of a caring wife.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dugal played the role of Dr Meera Kapoor who comes to know that her husband is cheating on her. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar to see her raw character.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this TVF original. Rasika plays Kavya Goyal whose life is filled with comical situations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rasika plays the role of officer Neeti Singh who is principle oriented. Watch it for her acting on Netflix as it revolves around a gripping Delhi crime scene.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here, Rasika is not a trainee officer but is a part of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi's team.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rasika played the role of Safiyah Manto, the wife of writer Saadat Hasan Manto. She was supportive of his controversial work. Watch Manto on Jio Cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She plays the role of another woman to a married man in the short film. Chutney came out in 2016 and Rasika was seen opposite Tisca Chopra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rasika as Beena Tripathi is seen fulfilling her ferocious desires. She is the sassy woman of Mirzapur who has risen from the flames to teach the men a lesson.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!