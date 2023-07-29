Mirzapur to turn into a film? Deets Inside

Following the success of Mirzapur season 1 and 2 makers and Prime Video are contemplating turning the popular web series into a film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023
Mirzapur series has a mass fanbase and after season 1 and 2 fans are eagerly waiting for season 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Season 3 of the crime drama web show has been completely shot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal show is likely to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2023 or 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers of the show have plans to turn the popular web series into a film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to Pinkvilla reports, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Prime Video wants to present Mirzapur as a film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Audience is fascinated by the world of Mirzapur and the show has scope to work on characters and parallel plots.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A source was quoted saying that the show can be developed in other content formats besides web series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A source has confirmed that the conversation to turn Mirzapur into a film has begun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once the idea is locked the makers will get into the logistics part.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, and Divyenndu among others headlined Mirzapur 1 and 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!