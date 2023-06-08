Mirzapur, Undekhi, Pataal Lok and more: Top 10 Indian OTT thriller shows set in the heartland of the country

Mirzapur, Undekhi, Pataal Lok and more: Top 10 Indian OTT thriller shows that have stories set in India's heartland

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023

Top 10 OTT Dramas from desi heartland

Indian OTT has brought forth some great crime dramas from the heartland of the nation. Here is a look at the top 10...

Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur 3 which comes on Amazon Prime Video is a story of gang supremacy from UP's Purvanchal area

Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok is also based in Uttar Pradesh. The show comes on Amazon Prime Video.

Aashram

Aashram comes on MX Player. The show about a deceitful Baba is set in North India

Undekhi

Undekhi which can be seen on SONY LIV is shot in Manali, Himachal Pradesh and is about power politics

Asur 2

Asur 2 has taken fans across cities like Prayagraj, Varanasi and Haridwar in the quest to find Shubh Joshi

Khakee The Bihar Chapter

Khakee The Bihar Chapter is on Netflix. It is about a dreaded gangster Chandan Mahto

Raktanchal

Raktanchal is set in Uttar Pradesh. It is about the time when mafia lords competed for state tenders

Inspector Avinash

Inspector Avinash on Jion Cinema has Randeep Hooda in the lead. It is a cop crime drama

Apharan

The show Apharan is set in North India and it is about an unfortunate cop

Aarya

Sushmita Sen's Aarya set in Rajasthan is one of the best thriller dramas on Disney Hotstar

Do you love desi dramas?

You can also check out others like Bhaukaal, Dakaan, Aranyak and more.

