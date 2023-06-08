Mirzapur, Undekhi, Pataal Lok and more: Top 10 Indian OTT thriller shows set in the heartland of the country

Mirzapur, Undekhi, Pataal Lok and more: Top 10 Indian OTT thriller shows that have stories set in India's heartlandSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023
Indian OTT has brought forth some great crime dramas from the heartland of the nation. Here is a look at the top 10...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur 3 which comes on Amazon Prime Video is a story of gang supremacy from UP's Purvanchal areaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Paatal Lok is also based in Uttar Pradesh. The show comes on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aashram comes on MX Player. The show about a deceitful Baba is set in North IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Undekhi which can be seen on SONY LIV is shot in Manali, Himachal Pradesh and is about power politicsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Asur 2 has taken fans across cities like Prayagraj, Varanasi and Haridwar in the quest to find Shubh JoshiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Khakee The Bihar Chapter is on Netflix. It is about a dreaded gangster Chandan MahtoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Raktanchal is set in Uttar Pradesh. It is about the time when mafia lords competed for state tendersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Inspector Avinash on Jion Cinema has Randeep Hooda in the lead. It is a cop crime dramaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The show Apharan is set in North India and it is about an unfortunate copSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen's Aarya set in Rajasthan is one of the best thriller dramas on Disney HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You can also check out others like Bhaukaal, Dakaan, Aranyak and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!