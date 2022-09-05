Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s glamorous gown looks

Check out some of our favourite Harnaaz Sandhu’s gowns that are surely incredible

Golden girl

Harnaaz’s golden ballgown is gorgeously breath taking

White wonder

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s white and silver high slit gown adds more glam to her personality

Magnificent

The Black and Red combination is truly amazing in all sense

Queen

All that a queen requires is a crown and personality. And she has both

Red and ravishing

Harnaaz completely stuns in red

Total Diva

Whites make Harnaaz look like out of some fairy tale

