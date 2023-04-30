Harnaaz Sandhu's Top 10 stunning looks in black

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023

Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe title in 2021.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here check out Harnaaz Sandhu’s slaying in black outfits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harnaaz Sandhu is a complete show-stopper.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Miss Universe looks exquisite in a black ensemble.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harnaaz Sandhu looks stunning in this frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She paid tribute to former Indian Miss Universe in this beautiful dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She looks absolutely gorgeous in this black outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harnaaz Sandhu looks bewitching in this black ensemble.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harnaaz Sandhu glitters in shimmer gown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harnaaz Sandhu meditates in black track suit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood should never remake these Top 10 south Indian movies

 

 Find Out More