Check out Harnaaz’s bold and beautiful black and white dressesSource: Bollywood
Harnaaz looks gorgeous in black velvet dressSource: Bollywood
Harnaaz gives killer boss lady vibes in this white blazer outfitSource: Bollywood
Harnaaz’s plunging neckline dress is totally fireSource: Bollywood
Whites and silver could never go wrong, can they?Source: Bollywood
Harnaaz is absolutely kicking it in the black sequin jumpsuitSource: Bollywood
Harnaaz rocks the floor in the stunning white gownSource: Bollywood
Black fancy sleeved gown is giving all kinds of princess vibesSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!