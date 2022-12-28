Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's glam looks for New Year 2023 party

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is known for her sartorial picks. Here's looking at her party closet as New Year 2023 is around the corner.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Glam girl

Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu has captured the hearts of everyone with her striking beauty.

Dreamy look

Harnaaz was seen wearing a black shimmery gown and went for a smokey eye look and a dewy makeup.

Sartorial moment

The Punjabi diva knows to make a case in different types of outfits. She is totally fit as a queen.

Captivating

Harnaaz looks stunning in each frame and is New Year ready in a beige coloured jumpsuit.

Global icon

Harnaaz has left no stone unturned to impress her sea of followers even at the New York Fashion Week with her stunning outfits.

Cold as ice

Harnaaz looked hot in this ice blue body hugging shimmering gown which you can wear on New Years eve.

Inspirational

Harnaaz always inspires her sea of followers with her sartorial picks and this snap is no less glamorous.

Prettiest woman

This snap of Harnaaz makes us say that she is the most prettiest lady in the entire universe.

Dramatic look

Do a bit of dramatic makeup on New Year and leave everyone floored with the same, like Harnaaz did.

Breathtaking sight

It goes without saying that Harnaaz is a sight to behold in this black shimmery gown.

Thanks For Reading!

