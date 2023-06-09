Miss World 2023: Check out top winners from India over the years

The 71st Miss World 2023 will take place in November. Check out the list of past winners.

Jun 09, 2023

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar on November 18, 2017, became Miss World 2017.



Manushi Chillar's Cannes 2023 look

Manushi looked ethereal as she made her debut this year at Cannes Film Festival.



Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's Miss World win in 2000 opened her doors for Bollywood.



Priyanka Chopra workwise

She was last seen in the Hollywood movie Love Again Closer.



Yukta Mookhey

Yukta Mookhey has been the winner of Miss World 1999.



Yukta Mookhey workwise

Yukta Mookhey had a small career in the glamour world.



Diana Hayden

Diana Hayden is the third Indian woman to win the title of Miss World



Diana Hayden workwise

She was also seen as a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 2.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won Miss World 1994 with her good answer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reita Faria

Reita Faria was the forst Asian Miss World in 1966.



Reita Faria about

She had completed her medical studies at a government hospital in Mumbai.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan workwise

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2.



