Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic is the 71st winner, Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon is first runner-up

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024

Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic is the 71st Miss World. Reigning queen Karolina Bielawska from Poland gave her the crown

Krystyna Pyszkova played the violin in the talent round

Along with modelling, she is studying Law and Business Administration

Krystyna Pyszkova believes in sustainable development and feels education holds the key

Krystyna Pyszkova's parents in the audience shed tears after her win

The Miss World 2024 event happened at Jio World Centre

Yasmine Zaytoun of Lebanon was the first runner-up

Yasmine Zaytoun is going viral amongst desis

Yasmine Zaytoun is born to a Lebanese father and Palestinian mother

She is studying journalism in Lebanon

