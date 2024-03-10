Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic is the 71st winner, Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon is first runner-up
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024
Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic is the 71st Miss World. Reigning queen Karolina Bielawska from Poland gave her the crown
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krystyna Pyszkova played the violin in the talent round
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Along with modelling, she is studying Law and Business Administration
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krystyna Pyszkova believes in sustainable development and feels education holds the key
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krystyna Pyszkova's parents in the audience shed tears after her win
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Miss World 2024 event happened at Jio World Centre
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yasmine Zaytoun of Lebanon was the first runner-up
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yasmine Zaytoun is going viral amongst desis
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yasmine Zaytoun is born to a Lebanese father and Palestinian mother
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is studying journalism in Lebanon
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Maamla Legal Hai tops the 10 trending web series on Netflix this week
Find Out More