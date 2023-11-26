Missed opportunities: films Rashmika Mandanna passed on

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her next Bollywood movie Animal.

The actress has carved a niche in the South and Bollywood film industry.

In her journey to reaching this point Rashmika has passed on a few opportunities here’s looking at her rejected movies.

Rashmika Mandanna was offered to play the female lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jersey.

Rashmika refused to be starred in Game Changer which now stars Kiara Advani opposite Ram Charan.

The Pushpa actress reportedly said no to Thalapathy Vijay’s Master.

Reportedly, she also rejected a Sanjay Leela Bhansali untitled film.

It is said that Rashmika was also approached for Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast but she turned down the offer.

Rashmika made her debut with Kirik Party and she refused to be a part of the Hindi remake which will star Kartik Aaryan.

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming projects are Animal set to release on 1st December and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

