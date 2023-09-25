Mission Impossible 8, Dune 2 and more Hollywood films start rolling after the Writers Guild strike ends

The Writers Guild Strike is soon going to end and THESE Hollywood movies that were stalled will bounce back into action.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Challengers

Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O-Connor will be embroiled in one steamy love triangle.   

Bad Boys 4

Will Smith, Lauren Martin starrer franchise's next instalment will be released in 2024.

The Movie Critic

Supposed to be Quentin Tarantino's last one, work on The Movie Critic will begin as well. 

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider Verse   

The Animated superhero movie has been pushed to 2024 release. 

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Amber Heard will star as Mera opposite Jason Momoa's Aquaman. Are you looking forward?

Untitled Ghostbuster: Afterlife Sequel   

Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd and more celebs starrer might drop in the third or fourth quarter of 2024. 

Untitled Karate Kid Film

Jackie Chan is expected to return as Mr Han to teach Dre (Smith) the art of Kung Fu. 

Dirty Dancing

Jennifer Grey and more original characters will return to the sequel. 

Dune 2

Timothy Chalamet, Zendaya and Florence Pugh starrer Dune 2 is in the pipeline.

Mission Impossible 8

Tom Cruise will also be back in action with the next instalment in the MI franchise.  

Deadpool 3

This one will feature Wolverine and Deadpool together. Are you excited? 

Beetlejuice 2

Jenna Ortega will join Micheal Keaton and Winona Ryder for this one.  

Venom 3

Tom Hardy will return as Venom in the third instalment. It will come out in 2024. 

Gladiator 2

Paul Mescal will play Lucius in this sequel by Ridley Scott.  

Lilo and Stitch

A live-action of Lilo and Stitch is planned by the makers. 

