Mission Impossible 8, Dune 2 and more Hollywood films start rolling after the Writers Guild strike ends

The Writers Guild Strike is soon going to end and THESE Hollywood movies that were stalled will bounce back into action.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O-Connor will be embroiled in one steamy love triangle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Smith, Lauren Martin starrer franchise's next instalment will be released in 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Supposed to be Quentin Tarantino's last one, work on The Movie Critic will begin as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Animated superhero movie has been pushed to 2024 release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amber Heard will star as Mera opposite Jason Momoa's Aquaman. Are you looking forward?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd and more celebs starrer might drop in the third or fourth quarter of 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jackie Chan is expected to return as Mr Han to teach Dre (Smith) the art of Kung Fu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jennifer Grey and more original characters will return to the sequel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Timothy Chalamet, Zendaya and Florence Pugh starrer Dune 2 is in the pipeline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tom Cruise will also be back in action with the next instalment in the MI franchise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one will feature Wolverine and Deadpool together. Are you excited?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jenna Ortega will join Micheal Keaton and Winona Ryder for this one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tom Hardy will return as Venom in the third instalment. It will come out in 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paul Mescal will play Lucius in this sequel by Ridley Scott.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A live-action of Lilo and Stitch is planned by the makers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!