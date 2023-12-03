Mission Raniganj and other movies on real life heroic incidents on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023
Mission Raniganj and more movies based on real-life incidents tell stories of bravado of real heroes.
Mission Raniganj talked about the rescue of 65 miners stuck in Raniganj coalfields.
Uri: The Surgical Strike was India's response to the Uri attack. The aerial attack was lauded by every patriot in the country. Watch it on ZEE5.
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi talks about Rani Laxmibai and her valour. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Shershaah is based on the martyr Captain Vikram Batra. It is laced with a beautiful love story with Dimple Cheema. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Border is an adaptation of the India-Pakistan War of 1971. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Major talked about the sacrifice and valour of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Watch it on Netflix.
Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior is based on the sacrifice and victory of Tanhaji Malusare from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Watch it on Hotstar.
Gunjan Saxena tells the story of the first woman to fly in the combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War.
She assisted in the evacuation of the wounded, transport supplies and surveillance assistance. It's on Netflix.
Neerja talks about the sacrifice of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot who laid down her life to save the passengers of Pan Am Flight 73. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Chhapaak tells the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Watch it on Hotstar.
83 on Hotstar and Netflix talks about the heroic win of the Indian cricket team in England in 1983.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biographical drama film on Milkha Singh. Watch it on Hotstar.
