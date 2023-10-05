Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1 prediction: Akshay Kumar film to depend on word of mouth

Akshay Kumar's rescue-thriller film is gearing up for a worldwide release on October 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Big release

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the worldwide release of his film, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

Based on true events

The film is based on the true story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who saved 65 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Odisha.

Cast of Mission Raniganj

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the film also features Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan and Pavan Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Advance booking report

According to Sacnilk.in, the advance booking for Mission Raniganj opened two days before the release with over 16,724 tickets sold till Thursday afternoon.

Mission Raniganj box office collection prediction day 1

The film is expected to open decently at the box office and collect Rs 4.5 to 7 crore on day 1.

Akshay Kumar’s lowest box office openers

His lowest box office openers include Selfiee (2.55 crore), Bell Bottom (2.75 crore), OMG (4 crore), Joker (4.6 crore) and Special 26 (Rs 7 crore).

Mission Raniganj to break the trend

It remains to be seen is the film is able to break the trend of Akki's films. But it will have to depend on strong word of mouth.

Tough year for Akshay Kumar

Akshay had two big releases this year. While Selfiee collected Rs 23.63 crore WW, OMG 2 was affected by Gadar 2 and it collected Rs 177.29 crore globally.

Will Mission Raniganj be a hit?

According to trade experts, Mission Raniganj is expected to collect over Rs 75 crore worldwide and will bank heavily on word-of-mouth.

Box office clash

Mission Raniganj will be released on October 6 and face a tough box office clash against Thank You For Coming and The Exorcist Believer.

