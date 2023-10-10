Mission Raniganj box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar movie slows down on 1st Monday

Take a look at box office collection of latest released Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Mission Raniganj reviews

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj is being lauded by the audience for portraying the real story of Jaswant Singh Gill.

Mission Raniganj box office

However, the film has failed to pull the audience to theaters as the box office collection is low than expected.

Mission Raniganj slows down

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer saw a dip in collection after earning Rs 4.80 crore and 5 crore on day 2 and day 3.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue

The film which earned Rs 12.6 crore nett till the weekend has failed to pass the Monday test.

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 4

The Pooja Entertainment produced film could only earn Rs 1.25 crore on its first Monday.

Thank You For Coming box office

Bhumi Pednekar’s Thank You For Coming has also failed the Monday test.

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 4

The chick flick starring an ensemble female cast collected Rs 35 lakhs on day 4.

Mission Raniganj nett collection

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue's total nett collection in India is Rs 13.7 crore.

Mission Raniganj worldwide collection

Akshay Kumar’s movie has made a business of Rs 15.9 crore at the global box office.

Thank You For Coming total collection

Shenaaz Gill and Bhumi Pednekar starrer managed to earn Rs 4.77 crore in India and Rs 5.7 crore worldwide.

Box office struggles

Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming both release in theaters on 6th October and are currently struggling at the box office.

