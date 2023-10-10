Mission Raniganj box office collection day 4 early estimates: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra film struggles on its first Monday

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 4 early estimates: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra film loses momentum after a slight surge in numbers on SundaySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
Mission Raniganj, Akshay Kumar's latest release is going slow at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
After a slow start, it did pick up on Sunday to make Rs 5 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk, Mission Raniganj might make Rs 1.25 crore on first MondaySource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie could have done better on Sunday but India Vs Aus match of World Cup 2023 was thereSource: Bollywoodlife.com
People who have seen the movie have loved the story and the performance of Akshay KumarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was earlier titled as Capsule Gill but later named Mission RaniganjSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film needs to hold well on the weekdays to recover some of its investmentSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The comedy Fukrey 3 has been doing well at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film continues to be preferred in mass pocketsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!