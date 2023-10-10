Mission Raniganj box office collection day 4 early estimates: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra film struggles on its first Monday

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 4 early estimates: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra film loses momentum after a slight surge in numbers on Sunday

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

Mission Raniganj box office

Mission Raniganj, Akshay Kumar's latest release is going slow at the box office

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Raniganj day 3 box office

After a slow start, it did pick up on Sunday to make Rs 5 crores

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Raniganj day 4 estimates

As per Sacnilk, Mission Raniganj might make Rs 1.25 crore on first Monday

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Raniganj box office affected

The movie could have done better on Sunday but India Vs Aus match of World Cup 2023 was there

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Raniganj gets praised

People who have seen the movie have loved the story and the performance of Akshay Kumar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Raniganj

The movie was earlier titled as Capsule Gill but later named Mission Raniganj

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Raniganj's BO future

The film needs to hold well on the weekdays to recover some of its investment

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fukrey 3

The comedy Fukrey 3 has been doing well at the box office

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film continues to be preferred in mass pockets

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best Indian mystery movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

 

 Find Out More